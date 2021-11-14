Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $295.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $280.09 on Friday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.77 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.75.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.