EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after acquiring an additional 252,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,011,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

