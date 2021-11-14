EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.720-$8.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.510 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.00.

NYSE EPAM traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $671.36. 492,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $311.82 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

