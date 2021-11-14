EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

