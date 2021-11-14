EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,510,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

