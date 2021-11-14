EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $919,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 875,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the period.

JKE opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

