EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.61. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $137.28 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

