EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.81. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

