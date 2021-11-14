Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.31

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 39117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.