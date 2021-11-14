Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $304.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.01 and its 200 day moving average is $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

