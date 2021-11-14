Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.04 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $200.97 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

