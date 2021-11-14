Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

