Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%.

Shares of ENTX opened at $3.80 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

