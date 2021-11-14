Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETTX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.60. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

