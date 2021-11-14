Enjin Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $215.10 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00004655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00220391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

