Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enbridge by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after buying an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 55,678 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 69.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in Enbridge by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.