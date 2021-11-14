Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Employers were worth $44,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Employers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Employers by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.04. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

