Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,194,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,990 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $211,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after buying an additional 489,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,707,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

