Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 109.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $29,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 431,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 217,984 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,140,000 after acquiring an additional 213,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,103.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $36.94 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

