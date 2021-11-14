ELM Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.91 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

