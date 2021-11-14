ELM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $250.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Truist upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

