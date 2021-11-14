Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Electromed in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $12.25 on Friday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Electromed by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Electromed during the first quarter worth $245,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Electromed by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.