Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

