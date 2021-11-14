Ejnar A. Knudsen III Sells 64,226 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Green Plains stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

