Ejnar A. Knudsen III Sells 64,226 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Green Plains stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $44.27.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
