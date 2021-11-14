Einsteinium Market Cap Hits $11.43 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $41,961.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.79 or 0.00417826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,128,864 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars.

