eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $79.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 1,061,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in eHealth by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

