eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $79.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.70.
EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 1,061,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of -0.19.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in eHealth by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
