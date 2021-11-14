eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.42 on Friday. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $358.47 million, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in eGain by 104.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $322,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

