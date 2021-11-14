Efinity Market Capitalization Hits $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00072403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,965.38 or 1.00373464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.59 or 0.07109599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars.

