Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.980-$3.260 EPS.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.29. 502,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

