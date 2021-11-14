ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.34.

Shares of ECN opened at C$11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$5.57 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.00%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

