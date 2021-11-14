Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Echo Global Logistics worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

