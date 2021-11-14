ECA Marcellus Trust I Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

