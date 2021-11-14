Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Amundi acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.61. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $175.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,668 shares of company stock worth $31,768,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.