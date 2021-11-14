Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.
EAST stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
