Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

EAST stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

