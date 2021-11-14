Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Dynatronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 169,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.22. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

