Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,460. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

