Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 6,460,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,080. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,381,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $90,930,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 109.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after buying an additional 1,897,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

