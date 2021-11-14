DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.22.

DraftKings stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock worth $184,503,064. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

