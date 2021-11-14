DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $3,902,850.27 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $4,690,392.12.

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $5,760,526.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.51 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in DraftKings by 39.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 226.3% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in DraftKings by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 114.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 20.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

