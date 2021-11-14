DoYourTip Achieves Market Capitalization of $972,899.63 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $972,899.63 and $35,767.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

