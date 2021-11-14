Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Get Doximity alerts:

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.95. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,098,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.