DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Truist

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $245.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.55 and a 200-day moving average of $180.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.14. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $7,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 551,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

