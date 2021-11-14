DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.43). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $245.97 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.72.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

