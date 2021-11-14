Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,929. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

