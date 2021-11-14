DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

DOCN stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $124.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $18,690,409 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

