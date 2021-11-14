Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRNA opened at $22.16 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.