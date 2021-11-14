DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.77 EPS

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $29.41 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $40.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DICE. Bank of America began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

