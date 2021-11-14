Devery Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Devery has a total market cap of $351,282.37 and $5,080.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

