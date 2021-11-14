Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.00 ($24.71) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.37. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

