Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.41 ($186.37).

ETR:DB1 opened at €147.45 ($173.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €144.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.44. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €128.15 ($150.76) and a fifty-two week high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

